First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FGBIP traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

First Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

