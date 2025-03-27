Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.91, but opened at $35.04. Zai Lab shares last traded at $35.99, with a volume of 146,411 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on ZLAB shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Zai Lab Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.15 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 76.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $199,281.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,157.52. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,032,212.99. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,672 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,759,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,089,000 after buying an additional 151,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $7,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

