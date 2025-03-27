Aegis Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Aegis Financial Corp raised its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the quarter. Vermilion Energy comprises about 2.4% of Aegis Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aegis Financial Corp’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 345.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 592,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 459,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,947,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 719,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0903 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -163.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VET. StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Desjardins lowered Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vermilion Energy

About Vermilion Energy

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.