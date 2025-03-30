Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $2.62 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,644 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 2.1 %

TJX opened at $118.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.22. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

