MetFi Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. MetFi has a market capitalization of $95.51 million and approximately $418,595.62 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetFi has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One MetFi token can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetFi alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,758.71 or 0.99809654 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,318.71 or 0.99278994 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MetFi Profile

MetFi’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 480,745,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,237,044 tokens. The official website for MetFi is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 480,745,398.30678867 with 205,719,509.7604423 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.47096353 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $408,945.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.