China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 867,700 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the February 28th total of 1,782,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Literature Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHLLF remained flat at $3.53 during trading on Friday. China Literature has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52.

Get China Literature alerts:

About China Literature

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

Receive News & Ratings for China Literature Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Literature and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.