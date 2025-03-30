United Bank Has $1.57 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 51,482 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,668,968.08. This represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $385.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $431.81 and a 200-day moving average of $469.69. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $374.50 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

