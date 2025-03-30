Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $52.61 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,047 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $52,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $1,710,744,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $353,394,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Stryker by 52,520.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 595,061 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $143,392,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,279,788,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $364.38 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $384.08 and its 200-day moving average is $374.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.90.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

