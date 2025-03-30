Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Update

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Clariant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

CLZNY remained flat at $13.36 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756. Clariant has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.97.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

