Best Video Game Stocks To Research – March 25th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in creating, developing, publishing, and distributing video games and related interactive entertainment products. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of the gaming industry, which often reflects trends in technological innovation, consumer spending habits, and global entertainment trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.99. 16,004,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,063,879. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.00. 3,884,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. Target has a one year low of $101.76 and a one year high of $181.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $3.89 on Tuesday, hitting $217.40. The stock had a trading volume of 649,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,178. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $218.75. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.36.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

TKO traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,457. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -367.20 and a beta of 1.08. TKO Group has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $179.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Five Below stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 801,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,350. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.78. Five Below has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $185.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

