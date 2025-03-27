Sei Investments Co. Buys 103,556 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 533,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,556 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $23,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $46.04. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $37.43 and a twelve month high of $53.64.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

