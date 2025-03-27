Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 25,894 RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 55,952 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $16.54.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

