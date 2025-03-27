Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 837,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,897 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $20,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,762,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 349,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 45,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $27.52.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.