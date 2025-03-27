1,740 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Purchased by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $264,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 359.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000.

Shares of IEI opened at $117.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.89. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

