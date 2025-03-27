Sei Investments Co. Has $20.98 Million Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 665,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,033 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $20,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,028,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Bancolombia by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Bancolombia by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Bancolombia by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 362,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Bancolombia stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $3.8119 dividend. This represents a $15.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.90%.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

