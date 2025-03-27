Insider Selling: Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) CEO Sells 5,263 Shares of Stock

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $34,630.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,599.54. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $625.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.90. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRVI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 220.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 69,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 117,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 61,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 53,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 130.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

