Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Stacey Elizabeth Mcdonald Purchases 8,500 Shares

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2025

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNEGet Free Report) Director Stacey Elizabeth Mcdonald purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$30,481.00.

Bonterra Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$3.65 on Thursday. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.10 and a twelve month high of C$6.87. The firm has a market cap of C$138.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00.

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.