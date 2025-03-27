Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Stacey Elizabeth Mcdonald Purchases 8,500 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) Director Stacey Elizabeth Mcdonald purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$30,481.00.

Bonterra Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$3.65 on Thursday. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.10 and a twelve month high of C$6.87. The firm has a market cap of C$138.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

