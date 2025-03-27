Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Stacey Elizabeth Mcdonald Purchases 8,500 Shares

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) Director Stacey Elizabeth Mcdonald purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$30,481.00.
Bonterra Energy Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of TSE BNE opened at C$3.65 on Thursday. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.10 and a twelve month high of C$6.87. The firm has a market cap of C$138.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00.
About Bonterra Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bonterra Energy
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.