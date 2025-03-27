PKS Advisory Services LLC Invests $56,000 in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRVS. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRVS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 14.8 %

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

