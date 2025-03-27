CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Sells $89,248.32 in Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,097 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $89,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,461.76. This represents a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after purchasing an additional 648,591 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,093,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,270,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,975,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,419,000 after buying an additional 372,701 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

