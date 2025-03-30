Olympia Financial Group (TSE:OLY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$107.63 and traded as low as C$103.11. Olympia Financial Group shares last traded at C$103.18, with a volume of 2,894 shares trading hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$143.52 target price on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Olympia Financial Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Olympia Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$248.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$107.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$104.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

In other Olympia Financial Group news, Director Anthony Lanzl sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.54, for a total transaction of C$32,262.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 710 shares of company stock valued at $75,880. Company insiders own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Olympia Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial services. The company’s operating segments are Private Health Services Plan division which markets, sells and administers health and dental benefits to business owners; Investment Account Services division specializes in registered account administration; The Currency and Global Payments division provides corporations and private clients a personalized service for buying and selling foreign currencies; The Exempt Edge division is focused on Onboarding fees; The Corporate and Shareholder Services division, which acts as a cost centre and the Corporate Division.

