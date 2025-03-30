Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $523.52 Million Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,369,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $523,520,000. Lululemon Athletica comprises 2.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $313.00 to $302.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.