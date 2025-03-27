Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,794 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,046,000. Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $11,071,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 51,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.23. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

