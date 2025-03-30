Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Short Interest Up 54.3% in March

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 54.3% from the February 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark C. Fuller sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $409,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,338,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,601.91. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 45.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Castellum alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castellum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTM. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Castellum by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 99,714 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Castellum by 2,180.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 449,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 429,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Castellum Trading Down 2.8 %

About Castellum

Castellum stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.03. 2,387,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,567. Castellum has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

(Get Free Report)

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.