Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Reduced by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,276,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,960,000 after acquiring an additional 37,343 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,650,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $257.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $234.18 and a one year high of $285.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.1671 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

