INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of INTERSERVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISVJY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. INTERSERVE PLC/ADR shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
INTERSERVE PLC/ADR Company Profile
Interserve Plc provides advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management, and citizen services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Support Services segment offers support services to public- and private-sector clients. The company's Construction segment designs, constructs, and maintains buildings and infrastructure.
