Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 24,108 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,108 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Latko Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average of $91.34. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

