Cormark Forecasts Trilogy Metals’ FY2026 Earnings (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Trilogy Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 26th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$2.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$289.60 million, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 60.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.49.

Trilogy Metals Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in mineral exploration. The company focuses on exploring and developing its mineral resource properties, which include the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP or UKMP Projects), in the Ambler mining district located in Alaska, the United States.

