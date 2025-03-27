On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in ON were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ON by 53.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ON by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $8,425,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ON Price Performance
Shares of ON stock opened at $46.04 on Thursday. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 107.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on ONON
ON Profile
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.