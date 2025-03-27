Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $11.22 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 525,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,543,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,908,000 after buying an additional 1,636,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kenvue by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,283,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,677,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,810,000 after acquiring an additional 399,846 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 7.5% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 31,459,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,972,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,169,000 after purchasing an additional 561,570 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.46.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KVUE. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.85.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

