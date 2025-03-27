Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.41 and last traded at $33.62. Approximately 847,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,134,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

