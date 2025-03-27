Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 491.8% from the February 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

Grid Metals stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Grid Metals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

About Grid Metals

See Also

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

