Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 491.8% from the February 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Grid Metals Stock Performance
Grid Metals stock remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. Grid Metals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.06.
About Grid Metals
