Short Interest in Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Decreases By 80.0%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Keweenaw Land Association Price Performance
KEWL traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 333. Keweenaw Land Association has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28.
Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Keweenaw Land Association
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.