Short Interest in Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Decreases By 80.0%

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KEWL traded up $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 333. Keweenaw Land Association has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28.

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. It holds subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets. Keweenaw Land Association, Limited was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ironwood, Michigan.

