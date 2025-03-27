Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

OTCMKTS PEMIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,786. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

