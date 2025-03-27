Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Up 400.0% in March

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Pure Energy Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS PEMIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,786. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
