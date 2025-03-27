Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Neoen Stock Performance

Neoen stock remained flat at $42.00 during trading on Thursday. Neoen has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88.

Neoen Company Profile

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

