Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 177.8% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Neoen Stock Performance
Neoen stock remained flat at $42.00 during trading on Thursday. Neoen has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88.
Neoen Company Profile
