Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.80 and last traded at $32.08. Approximately 612,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 5,008,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Research analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 638.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

