NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Down 6% – Time to Sell?

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.51. 939,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,719,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

NextDecade Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

About NextDecade

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextDecade by 43.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 321,603 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in NextDecade by 236.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 386,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 271,458 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in NextDecade by 74.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 25,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in NextDecade by 16.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.