NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Down 6% – Time to Sell?

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.54 and last traded at $8.51. 939,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,719,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.
NextDecade Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.94. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, research analysts predict that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
