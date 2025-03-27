First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Pacific Price Performance
First Pacific stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.20. 17,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.
First Pacific Company Profile
