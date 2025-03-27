First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the February 28th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Pacific stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.20. 17,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

First Pacific Company Profile

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

