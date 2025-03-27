Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Short Interest Down 82.7% in March

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the February 28th total of 750,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Helium One Global Price Performance
OTCMKTS HLOGF remained flat at C$0.01 during trading on Thursday. Helium One Global has a 12 month low of C$0.00 and a 12 month high of C$0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01.
About Helium One Global
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Helium One Global
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.