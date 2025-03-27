Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Short Interest Down 82.7% in March

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a drop of 82.7% from the February 28th total of 750,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS HLOGF remained flat at C$0.01 during trading on Thursday. Helium One Global has a 12 month low of C$0.00 and a 12 month high of C$0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,899 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 807 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 259 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

