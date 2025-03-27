FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Short Interest Down 76.7% in March

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.2 %

FTAIM stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.5938 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

About FTAI Aviation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FTAIM Free Report ) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation comprises about 1.2% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

