GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 628 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Tesla makes up approximately 0.0% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $259.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.21. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $833.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $474.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.75.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

