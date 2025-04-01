Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after buying an additional 8,451,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after acquiring an additional 275,904 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,809,000 after acquiring an additional 94,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,384,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,921 shares during the period.

RSP stock opened at $173.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.19. The company has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

