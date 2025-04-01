iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.7% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,343,000. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $561.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $590.72 and its 200-day moving average is $589.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

