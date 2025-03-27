iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 325,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.47. The firm has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

