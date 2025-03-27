Sagil Capital LLP Invests $14.53 Million in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 629,506 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,529,000. AngloGold Ashanti comprises about 6.7% of Sagil Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AU. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $35.56 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

