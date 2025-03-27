Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Down 78.9% in March

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:PSL opened at $106.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.12 and a 200-day moving average of $106.06. The company has a market cap of $89.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $91.63 and a one year high of $114.45.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
