Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Down 78.9% in March

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PSL opened at $106.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.12 and a 200-day moving average of $106.06. The company has a market cap of $89.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a one year low of $91.63 and a one year high of $114.45.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 46,775.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

