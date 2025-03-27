Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,300 shares, a growth of 252.7% from the February 28th total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Onconetix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Onconetix by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 562,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 256,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconetix in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onconetix in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Onconetix alerts:

Onconetix Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCO opened at $0.11 on Thursday. Onconetix has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76.

About Onconetix

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.