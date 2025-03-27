SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 80.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,469,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,113,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $4,418,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $221,381.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,681 shares in the company, valued at $22,244,460.14. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total transaction of $163,630.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $14,636,401.08. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock worth $1,200,095 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SITM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $178.11 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $268.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -43.98 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

