Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.7% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 167,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 770,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,214,000 after buying an additional 208,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $213.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.83.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

