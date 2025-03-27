Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $126.28 and last traded at $122.87. Approximately 96,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 639,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.78. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.47% and a negative return on equity of 223.51%. The firm had revenue of $118.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $393,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,490,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

