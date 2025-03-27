Promising Defense Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 24th

Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Citigroup, General Electric, and Analog Devices are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks refer to shares in companies that produce military equipment, technology, and related services essential for national security and defense. These stocks are influenced by government defense spending, geopolitical tensions, and trends in military modernization. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,086,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,645,301. Boeing has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $196.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.59. The firm has a market cap of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $433.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,296. The firm has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $419.70 and a one year high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $460.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE:C traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.88. 5,137,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,267,009. The firm has a market cap of $139.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

NYSE:GE traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $209.40. 1,017,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,339,317. The firm has a market cap of $224.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 52 week low of $133.99 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $8.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.28. 850,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.83. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $182.57 and a 52 week high of $247.10. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

